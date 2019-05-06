Zimbabwe: Castle Tankard Final Field Unveiled

The annual Castle Tankard horse race final field was unveiled in Harare today with the Delta Beverages, the premier sponsor of the race, injecting $100 000 for the winners.

The horse field is dominated by the Bridget Stidolph yard which has seven horses while Kirk Swanson has five runners in the field.

Delta Beverages brand general manager Munyaradzi Nyandoro said his company was happy to be associated with Mashonaland Turf Club in sponsoring the oldest sponsored race in Africa which was first held in 1960 with Castle as the sponsors.

"Today we unveil the field of what promises to be a very competitive Castle Tankard horse race. The premier quality race will be the feature race on 11 May 2019 at Borrowdale Park race track on a race card with seven other races all sponsored by Delta's brands namely Coca-Cola, Castle lite, Golden Pilsner, Zambezi, Chibuku Super, Bollinger's, Castle Lager, Carling Black Label. All is set for a perfect outing for everyone," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, MTC Chairman, Gary Carter paid homage to Delta for the continued support.

"I thank Delta Beverages as an organisation for their continued support of this day during difficult and turbulent times... " he said.

Here is the Final field

Simona

Heir Line

Twilight Trip

Amsterdam

Knuckleball

Peggson

Fareeq

Master N' Commande

Bush Pilot

Penny from Heaven

Roman Descent

Verdier

Arte

Solinski

Leven Point

Wolves Among Sheep

