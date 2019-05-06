Zimbabwe: Zhombe Finally Sees Light As Potraz Intensify Rural Connections

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has brought hope and put smiles to the faces of people in and around Zhombe who have been lagging behind of the ever ticking technological development clock by setting up a base station in addition to the toll free centres where people can access internet connectivity.

POTRAZ leadership that included Doctor Gift Machengete was in Zhombe on Friday together with Information Communications Technology, Courier and Postal Services, (ICT) deputy minister, Jerifan Muswere officiating at the launch of a Moran base station at Dendera Secondary School.

"At POTRAZ we are very excited about this development as it is in fulfillment of one of our most important mandates, that of universal access.

"One of such project is the community information centers project where in this province POTRAZ has set up a total of 14 centers where people can use computers to access internet," said Dr. Machengete.

The POTRAZ boss added that these centres, one in Gokwe and the other one in Gweru have gone to the extent of offering basic computer skills training, aimed at enhancing ICT usage.

In an effort designed to increase the use and access of ICTs in the province, POTRAZ went on to distribute 454 computers to 31 schools under the ongoing Schools Computerization program, while a total of 181 schools will receive connectivity under the ongoing connectivity of 1300schools program.

During the official launch of the Dendera base station, six institutions, Dendera Secondary and Primary School, Zvibombo Secondary School, Malisa Clinic, Mutimutema Secondary School and Kadanya Secondary School were rewarded with two computers and a printer each. However, Kadanya was lucky to get a projector.

Some of the computers that were donated to various institutions during the base station launch in Zhombe recently.

Giving his keynote address, deputy minister Muswere commended POTRAZ for spearheading development in some of the neglected areas in the country.

"The deployment and deployment of ICT infrastructure is a key priority on the nation's developmental agenda and the realization of Zimbabwe's version 2030,"he said.

Local Chief, Chief Malisa, who also graced the occasion expressed his gratitude towards the initiatives by government.

He however urged the local people not to steal the solar panels that go hand in hand with the base station equipment so that they continue to enjoy the benefits.

The base station sited at Dendera is a shared network booster which connects to all the networks, Econet, Netone and Telecel.