Zimbabwe: Nust Students Raise One Tonne of Mealie Meal Towards Cyclone Idai Victims

Following a successful edition of Miss National University of Science and Technology (NUST) running under the theme, No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart, last month, students at the institution of higher learning managed to secure a tonne of mealie meal meant to assist Cyclone Idai victims.

The event which was graced by the local king of RnB, Trevor Dongo and rising dancehall chanter Bazooker saw scores of revellers turning up for the prestigious ceremony.

Speaking to 263Chat, NUST Student Representative Council (SRC) Secretary-General, Ruramai Sithole could not hide his joy over the massive turnout and response they got as revellers donated towards the Cyclone Idai disaster.

"The event went well as planned. The turnout was overwhelming such and we couldn't fit in the Ceremonial Hall where we usually hold our events.

"We received a lot of donations ranging from clothes, shoes, groceries, and toiletries. We also managed to buy one-tonne of mealie meal as part of our donation," said Sithole.

He also added that all proceedings where in line with this year's theme.

"Everything resonated with our theme No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart, a great show of ubuntuism was displayed," he said.

