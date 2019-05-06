Botswana/South Africa: Bring It On - Mpote

Gaborone — The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) draw that was conducted on May 2, has pitted Botswana senior national team, the Zebras against South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

The tournament will be in Durban, South Africa on May 25-June 8.

Zebra's interim coach, Mogomotsi 'Teenage' Mpote said he welcomed the COSAFA draw adding that he would prepare well for the game.

"But personally, I never had a problem playing against South African young teams. I have played with them in different stages, so we will also put a brave fight," he said.

Mpote said he was aware that Batswana believed that South Africa was a tough side but explained that a positive approach to the game would help the team to overcome their opponents.

Furthermore, Mpote said his desire was to play in the finals.

He said he would not hesitate to field young players given thatthe tournament was important for development.

According to COSAFA website, the Zebras have played against Bafana Bafana twice before in Durban but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

The first was a friendly international in January 2008 that was won 2-1 by Bafana Bafana, before the teams clashed again in a 2014 World Cup qualifier that saw South Africa triumphed 4-1.

Meanwhile, in the last COSAFA edition, Botswana was in Group B with Angola, Mauritius and Malawi and lost 3-1 to Zimbabwe on penalties after they played to a one-all draw.

The Zebras then played in a plate stage, where they managed to beat Swaziland 2-0 in plate semifinals.

But it was South Africa that walloped Botswana 3-0 to be crowned the Plate champions.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises of Angola, eSwatini, Comoros and Mauritius, while Group B has Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Seychelles.

Source : BOPA