Malawi: National Intellectual Property Policy Launched

Lilongwe — The Ministry of Justice, on Friday launched the national Intellectual Property Policy at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Presiding over the event was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu.

During the launch the minister said he was pleased that as a country, they have a written policy that recognises the importance of Intellectual Property.

"As a country, we finally have a written policy that recognises the critical role which the intellectual property system, if effectively harnessed, can play in the economic transformation of our nation." Tembenu said.

The minister explained that the policy was developed out of the realization that creativity and innovation are drivers of modern economic growth and development.

"The Intellectual property system plays a critical role of fostering creativity and innovation for generating economic growth and prosperity," said Tembenu.

He said the intellectual property system also creates industries and businesses resulting in creation of jobs and wealth for economic growth.

The minister added that to benefit from the intellectual property system, it is important that people develop the capacity to generate intellectual property.

"It is not possible to have capacity to be innovative if we do not have the capacity to understand and assimilate existing knowledge," Tembenu said.

In her remarks, the Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Gertrude Lynn Hiwa said the policy is a tool for achieving vision 2020.

"It has been the long-held vision of Government to transform this country into a technologically driven middle-income country as was outlined in Vision 2020," Hiwa said.

She further said that the policy is crosscutting and it will require all relevant institutions and stakeholders to work collaboratively in order to realize the goals of the policy.

"The effective implementation of this policy will require the commitment and support from all the stakeholders and the cooperating partners. I therefore request the stakeholders and the cooperating partners to support the implementation of this policy," said Hiwa.

The Intellectual Property Policy lays down a framework for stimulating the generation, protection and exploitation or commercialization of intellectual property assets for economic growth and development.