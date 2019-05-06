Malawi: PG Drilling Constructors Donates Dunduzu Road Barrier

Mzuzu — P.G Drilling Constructors has handed over Dunduzu Road Block Barrier to Mzuzu Police after renovating it to the tune of K300,000.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, Mzuzu Police Station officer, Almakio P.G Daka, said the gesture signified good relationship the police have established with business people and the community.

"This check point is very important in fighting crime. We cherish the good relationship between Mzuzu Police Station and other stakeholders, including the community," he said.

Daka said the barrier was in bad shape and needed rehabilitation as it was hit by vehicles due to loss of breaks and other reasons.

He, however, said police would ensure safety of the barrier from such damages.

During the occasion P.G Drilling Constructor's Executive Director, Imtiyaz Patel, said the donation was part of the company's social responsibility towards promotion of security.

"It is our responsibility to help the police by making their working environment conducive, thereby encouraging them to work hard and save us well.

This will not be my last time to assist the police and the general community in which we do business. We are considering development of a bay searching here at the roadblock to reduce traffic jam while the officers are working.

"I am ready to do more in any kind for the purpose of assisting towards the safety and security of Mzuzu," he said.