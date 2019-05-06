Namibia: Bribe-Accused Chinese Released On N$10 000 Bail

Swakopmund — A Chinese national who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a municipal traffic officer with N$200 to avoid a fine was released yesterday morning on N$10 000 bail.

The man, identified as Bian Yong Qaun, 39, who is employed at the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company (Chec) was arrested last week Friday morning in Walvis Bay for fraud.

According to the weekend's crime report, Bian was allegedly stopped during a routine traffic operation on Friday by a municipal traffic officer. He allegedly did not have a valid driver's licence and offered N$200 to the traffic officer so that no fine be issued to him. He was arrested on the spot and appeared this morning in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, where he was granted bail. His case was postponed to 25 July for further investigation.

In other news, police in Karibib are investigating the rape of a mentally challenged woman. The rape allegedly occurred early Saturday morning at a bar in Usab location.

According to the police report, the woman, 28, was allegedly invited by an unknown suspect to another bar to get a beer.

However, the suspect allegedly pulled the woman to the railway where raped her. The victim was taken to the Karibib clinic for treatment. The rapist is still at large.