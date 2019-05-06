Liberia: Americans Support Liberia's Education Reforms

The public may not believe that the global learning crisis has personal relevance or domestic impact for the US. However, 600 million children globally being failed by education systems will inevitably have global consequences for future conflict, terrorism, inter-generational poverty and political instability.

This is why innovative action is needed and why it's important that the scale of the crisis is understood by policymakers and the public alike. Public education system transformation is desperately needed and with many government's constrained by limited budgets and capacity issues, all non state actors need to be embraced in supporting local governments to tackle the challenge. With more than 1 in 2 children worldwide not learning the basics, innovative approaches that supplement and support government endeavours must be welcomed in order to reach a more holistic solution.

This is a view that is becoming increasingly widely held. USAID's latest Education Policy emphasises their support for the private sector's role in helping low-income countries to boost learning rates for children. They stated that "Non-state actors-ranging from community and faith-based schools to affordable private schools-often fill a critical space to address the education needs of the marginalised and vulnerable." Similarly, the World Bank Group have continued to speak out in favour of private sector engagement, following their first ever education report detailing their support for public private partnerships.

The research shows that the American public largely agree with the shift that is taking place in these global multilateral agencies. An overwhelming 8 out of 10 Americans think there should be more public private partnerships in countries where the local government struggles to teach all children; offering clear public support for a policy approach released last year in USAID's strategy and outlined in the World Bank's inaugural education report.

This public support of a combined approach that utilises the private sector to help improve education in the developing world appears to apply to teacher training too. When US citizens were asked if they would like to see more teachers in low and middle income countries supported by Bridge International Academies so that learning outcomes for children could improve, 82% agreed or strongly agreed.

In light of the global education crisis, Bridge is working with governments and parents alike in order to deliver and support new ways to improve access to quality education. I am encouraged that the American public overwhelmingly support the use of non-state actors in tackling the learning crisis, which is evident in Liberia. We are now seeing a real shift in attitudes towards the delivery of high quality education. Organisations like USAID agree with the American people and have also shifted their focus to enable non-state bodies to help transform the global education crisis.

Innovative solutions are essential if we are to reverse a trend when after all this time more than 1 in 2 children are not learning the very basics. Of course, it makes sense for non-state actors to contribute to delivering the UN education goal with innovation and funding. Bridge is proud to be already supporting governments by offering support and training to government teachers alongside better resources.

It's very encouraging to see that more than 3 in 4 Americans would like to see additional education public private partnerships to help governments in countries that are struggling to offer quality education for all children. The education crisis has global consequences and it's only when the public and policy makers are aligned that we'll see impactful change.

Liberia, and other countries in West Africa, should look at the evidence of what works when it comes to boosting state education systems. Liberia's LEAP initiative increased learning 60% on average over just 9 months. Swift transformative public sector reform is exactly what is needed. The Liberian Government made a good choice and its exciting that those from across the other side of the world support their approach. Now they need to harness their success and drive progress more widely.