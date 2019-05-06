Mauritius: New Camp Diable Police Station - It Is Crucial to Ensure the Safety and Security of All Mauritians, Says PM

press release

The safety and the security of the population, which play an important role in the enhancement of the quality of life, remain Government's priority. Much investment in this regard is being made to improve the quality of services offered to the public.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was speaking on Saturday 4 May 2019 at the inauguration ceremony of the new Camp Diable Police Station. The Commissioner Police, Mr Mario Nobin, and other personalities were also present.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that since 2015, new Police Stations have been constructed at La Gaulette, Moka, Poudre d'Or, Saint Pierre, Camp Diable and, Petit Gabriel, in Rodrigues. A modern police infrastructure is currently being constructed at Abercrombie, and construction of new Police Stations are planned at Cent Gaulettes, Vallée Pitot and Phoenix, he stated. Renovation works for Police Stations at Rose-Belle, Rose-Hill, Camp de Masque, Terre-Rouge and Grand-Bassin are also in the pipeline, he added.

All these facilities, said Prime Minister Jugnauth, will help improve the working conditions of Police Officers so that they can offer better services to the population. Police Officers as well as Prison Officers and Fire Fighters, must benefit from continuous and adequate professional training so as to be familiar with new techniques and equipment available and therefore meet the standards expected from every citizen of the country, he emphasised.

Speaking about the Safe City project which is to be completed by the end of 2019, the Prime Minister recalled that more than 4 000 surveillance cameras will be installed in different locations across Mauritius. This, he observed, will help to reduce the occurrence of crime, fight drug trafficking and decrease the number of road accidents, ultimately enabling every Mauritian to live in security. He further dwelt on Government's determination to combat drug trafficking and the new law on immigration, before issuing a strong warning against those who hinder the course of justice and unity in the country.

For his part, the Commissioner of Police stated that Camp Diable is the fifth region where massive investment has been made in police infrastructure during the past four years. The setting up of Police Stations in different parts of the island is attributed to Government's vision and commitment of rendering Mauritius safer through a 'police de proximité', he pointed out.

The new Camp Diable Police Station, said Mr Nobin, which is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment such as CCTV and good communication infrastructure, sets out the stage for enhanced customer service and police-community interaction.