South Africa: Hawks Deals a Major Blow to Suspected Drug Dealers and Rhino Horn Smugglers

The Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Serious Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence and Ekurhuleni Metro Police SWAT team have struck a major blow to Johannesburg's drug and rhino trade.

Three suspects aged between 38 and 43 respectively were arrested for two different drug incidents in Soweto and Kempton Park in a two day crackdown.

The most recent arrest was on Saturday morning, which culminated in the arrest of a 40-year-old man from Soweto, Protea Glen.

The Johannesburg Serious Organised Investigation team seized R5.5 million worth of methaqualone powder which was going to be utilised to manufacture mandrax inside the suspect's house. The team discovered the clandestine laboratory and confiscated chemicals, machinery which included a table presser, a mixer, weighing scales and containers.

The suspect will appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday and will be charged with manufacturing and supply of drugs.

On Thursday evening SANEB members seized suspected heroine, crystal meth and cocaine worth approximately R4.4 million carefully concealed inside two wine crates at a house in Birchleigh, Kempton Park. The consignment was destined for Amsterdam via OR Tambo International Airport.

Two suspects aged 38 and 43 have been arrested. They will appear on Monday before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court charged with dealing in drugs.

Meanwhile, R38 million worth of rhino horns were intercepted and seized by the Serious Organised Investigation team at a warehouse in Kempton Park stashed in wine crates as well on Friday afternoon. The consignment was destined for Malaysia. No arrests have been made as yet, investigations are underway.