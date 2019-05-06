Algeria: Athmane Tartag, Mohamed Mediène and Said Bouteflika Held in Custody in Blida

Algiers — The Military investigating judge at the military court of Blida ordered Sunday Athmane Tartag, Mohamed Mediène and Said Bouteflika be held in custody. They are accused of "infringement to the Army authority "and "conspiracy against the State authority," said a communiqué of the Military Court of Appeal in Blida.

"For the purposes of the investigation, the military Prosecutor of the Republic at the military court of Blida has tasked a military investigating judge to open the procedure and, following the indictment, the latter issued warrants of provisional detention against the three defendants," added the communiqué.