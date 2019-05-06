Nigeria: Gospel Singer, Gloria Doyle, Down With Gallbladder Inflammation - Seeks Assistance

Popular gospel singer, Gloria Doyle, is currently bedridden as a result of Cholecystitis, otherwise known as gallbladder inflammation.

The once robust singer is now a shadow of herself, as she has been battling with the ailment for several years.

Her daughter, Princess Sylvester, is currently seeking assistance to save her mother, saying the disease has affected her right kidney.

She has also created a GoFundMe account for her mother. So far about $675 has been raised out of $15,000 target.

The daughter's Facebook post read, "In 2009, my brothers and I moved to the United States to live with our father, leaving my mother behind.

"Earlier this year, my brothers and I tried to bring my mom to the United States, given that we are US citizens, so she can receive the medical attention she needs but unfortunately, she was denied a visa.

"We have been given the option to send her to London to get surgery but unfortunately, we have not been able to raise the amount of money we need.

"The medical consultant has advised a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy and we are calling on the good people, friends and family out there to come to her aid financially."

The singer is currently admitted at Rapha Medical Centre located at 14 Muyideen Street, off Ireshe Road, off Adaraloye Street, Ikorodu, Lagos.

She shot into the limelight in 2005 with the fit track, Folakemi Ft. Angel Zigzag.