Nigeria Police Probed for Rape of Sex Workers

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force has opened investigations after allegations some officers raped suspected commercial sex workers during a raid on a night spot in the capital city Abuja.

It is reported the alleged sexual violations occurred during an operation in the popular Caramelo Night Club in Utako area of the city. Other women were allegedly stripped naked and beaten. Some suspects were reportedly violated in custody.

Police officers carried out the raid alongside members of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environment Protection Board and the Social Development Secretariat.

"The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, as a responsible corporate citizen, views the allegations seriously," said Danjuma Gajere Tanimu, FCT police spokesperson.

He said a high powered team was constituted to investigate the allegations against some officers fingered.

Individuals with information that can assist in the probe have also been invited to assist the probe.

"The command wishes to assure members of the public of its zero tolerance for unprofessional disregard to human rights and stiff punishments will be meted out to erring officers," Tanimu warned.

This is the latest scandal to hit the controversy-prone uniformed forces in Nigeria.

Last week, an international human rights group, implicated soldiers in the alleged rape of women detained for suspected membership of the Boko Haram terror group.

Army officers have previously been implicated in the diversion of food aid and sex-for-food scandals in the troubled northeast of Nigeria.

The military has however alleged the accusations are part of a campaign to discredit armed forces.