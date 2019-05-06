Zimbabwe: Police Goes Hi-Tech

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has acquired the latest surveillance equipment to aid officers execute their duties in line with international standards and the modernisation agenda of the organistion. Deputy Commissioner-General Learn Ncube revealed this yesterday at the end of a week-long rebranding and refresher course for 55 senior officers at Ntabazinduna Training Depot.

He said latest technologies are essential for the operations of any modern police organisation.

"As an organisation we are aware that for the rebranding exercise to be successful we should be well resourced. Without doubt policing requires timeous deployment of necessary equipment. In these contemporary times we are living in, our police service must have modern tools of trade such as drones, helicopters, vehicles and surveillance cameras to mention just a few. In addition our police officers should be provided with a decent office and residential accommodation," said Deputy Comm-Gen Ncube.

He said police were satisfied that Government has committed and pledged to resource the police force.

Deputy Comm-Gen Ncube said they will continue to engage Government through the office of the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture Heritage Cde Cain Mathema to fulfill the pledges.

He said so far police have acquired the latest surveillance equipment and some officers are already being trained on how to use it.