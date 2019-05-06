South Africa: Several Wanted Suspects Among 900 Arrested in Gauteng

Gauteng police arrested more than 900 people for various serious crimes over the weekend and many featured on the police's wanted list.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the people were arrested for several crimes, including murder, armed robbery, hijacking, business robbery and house robbery.

During the weekend operations, police also seized 22 unlicensed firearms and ammunition, believed to have been used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

"These recoveries and arrests underpin the police's quest to seize firearms that are in the hands of the criminals and apprehend suspects," Masondo said.

"The majority of these suspects are repeat offenders and they have been on the police's wanted list of suspects."

Crime Intelligence operations

Masondo said police arrested more than 200 suspects in Johannesburg for crimes that include rape, fraud, murder, armed robbery and house robbery.

In Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, more than 420 suspects were arrested following Crime Intelligence operations that included roadblocks, the tracing of wanted suspects and raiding of illegal liquor outlets.

Police also arrested more than 310 suspects in Soweto and on the West Rand for assault, possession of drugs, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During one of the arrests, police intercepted an armed gang believed to be on their way to commit a robbery in Johannesburg, Masondo said.

"Police were patrolling when they noticed a car with five men that looked suspicious.

"Upon searching the suspects and the car, police found five pistols and arrested all the occupants for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."

Those who were arrested are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts in Gauteng.

Source: News24