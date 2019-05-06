Zimbabwe: Govt Ups Maize Distribution in Drought-Hit Areas

Distribution of maize to cushion communities from hunger has been upscaled in the two districts of Gokwe to cover all rural wards.

Gokwe South district administrator Mr Steward Gwatirinda said they have upscaled the distribution of maize to cover all families in rural wards in line with President Mnangagwa' s declaration that no one should die of hunger.

Gokwe districts have been hardest hit by drought in the Midlands, following poor rains received this year.

"We have now scaled up the distribution of maize to cover all the 33 rural wards. Each family receives a 50kg bag of maize on monthly basis at their nearest points of collection and without paying anything.

"The rural authority is working with responsible Government departments such as Agritex and Department of Social Welfare in the distribution process," Mr Gwatirinda said.

He said previously the programme was earmarked to support the vulnerable sector such as widows, the disabled, child-headed families and the elderly.

Meanwhile, Gokwe North district administrator Mr Isaac Mtambara said about 50 000 villagers in his district are faced with hunger hence the maize programme has come at an opportune time.

"We are now extending the maize programme to cover everyone in the rural areas because they are the hardest hit. Other non- governmental organisations have chipped in and that is a welcome gesture," he said.

"Most of the villagers are now struggling to find water for domestic use and provide for their domestic animals after most of the rivers and boreholes are now dry."

Mr Mtambara also hailed Government for the resumption of the school feeding programme in his district.

"The school feeding programme has also come in handy for our schoolchildren.

"We applaud Government for the initiative and hoping that it will be ongoing up to the next season."