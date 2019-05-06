Kenya: Paralympics Team Vows to Hold Major Protest

The Kenya Paralympics team has vowed to hold a major protest on Monday if the government would not have paid up their allowances.

On Thursday, the team blocked part of the Thika Superhighway causing a major snarl-up as they demanded their allowances.

According to the Paralympians leader, Kennedy Ndungi, the Ministry of Sports is yet to pay them allowances amounting to Sh80,000 per person for participating in the fourth International Athletics Meeting held in Marrakech, Morocco from the April 23-27.

POLICE FORCE

The team of 54 athletes has been stranded at a hotel along the Thika Superhighway since their return. They bagged a total of 42 medals (11 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze) during the tournament.

The Monday protests will include among other teams, the Kenya National Kabaddi team, the basketball team, and the softball team.

During their last protest, Kenyans were angered by a video of police officers forcefully dispersing some of the demonstrators who were on wheelchairs.