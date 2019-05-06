Africa: League Title Number 13 for KCCA

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) have been crowned champions of the Uganda Premier League 2018/2019 season, the 13th triumph in the club's history.

Though they were declared champions with two games to spare, KCCA kept the winning momentum beating Ndejje FC 2-0 and Nyamityobola 2-1 before crowning it with a 6-1 win over Maroons FC on the final day of the season on Saturday in Kampala. Patrick Kaddu scored a brace for the champions in the 11th and 36 minutes respectively before while Muzamiru Mutyaba was another on the score sheet ending the first half with 3-0 lead amidst chants from the home crowd.

In the second half it was a moment to entertain the fans at the Philip Omondi Stadium in the capital as youngster Allan Okello scored the forth in the 47th minute before another from Allan Kyambadde 54th and Herbert Achai in the 55th minute.

KCCA finished the 16-club league on with 66 points, losing 2 games and 9 draws, whilst last season's champions Vipers settle for runner up spot on 59 points.

"We are champions because we did better than our opponents this season, remember we had the Total CAF Confederation Cup and the league, and to balance was the most important thing and the squad and the entire staff managed every department well," an elated KCCA coach Mike Mutebi.

"It's a priority at the club to play on the continent because every club wants that, but now we need to prepare early and make sure we give the big boys of Africa a run for their money as we did a few seasons ago against Mamelodi, Esperance and many others."

"Every team must have to prepare well in order to achieve the results needed, this is very crucial in the title race but our managers were sport on in every situation to keep us going and we have met the target which was the champions League," added KCCA captain Timothy Awany.

Besides the trophy, KCCA walked away with 60 million prize money (about $16,000), and will represent Uganda in next season's Total CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Juma Balinya of Police finished top scorer of the league with 19 goals.