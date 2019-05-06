6 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shalom Hospital Shut, Patients to Be Moved to Govt Hospitals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Correspondent

Machakos — Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacist and Dentist Board CEO Daniel Yumbya has revoked Shalom Hospital's operational licence and ordered for its immediate closure.

This follows the death of a seven-month-old baby boy after he was allegedly injected at the facility for treatment of a burn.

Machakos County Government has also withdrawn business permit and licence issued to the facility.

The hospital's Managing Director George Onyango has been arrested and locked up at Machakos central police station where the nurse who administered the drug is also being held with three other officials.

This follows a raid to the facility by KMPDB CEO, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and national and county health officers regarding an incident where a 7-month-old baby died after allegedly being injected with Morphine.

Kenya

'It's Absolutely Crazy!' - Former British Official Denies Alleged Africa 'Invasion' Plan

Former British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson has said that reports alleging he wanted to "invade… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.