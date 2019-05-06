Kenya: Shalom Hospital Shut, Patients to Be Moved to Govt Hospitals

Machakos — Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacist and Dentist Board CEO Daniel Yumbya has revoked Shalom Hospital's operational licence and ordered for its immediate closure.

This follows the death of a seven-month-old baby boy after he was allegedly injected at the facility for treatment of a burn.

Machakos County Government has also withdrawn business permit and licence issued to the facility.

The hospital's Managing Director George Onyango has been arrested and locked up at Machakos central police station where the nurse who administered the drug is also being held with three other officials.

This follows a raid to the facility by KMPDB CEO, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and national and county health officers regarding an incident where a 7-month-old baby died after allegedly being injected with Morphine.