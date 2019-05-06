Africa: Newzroom Afrika Adds News Diversity to Multichoice Platforms

press release

MultiChoice Group (MCG) added Newzroom Afrika to its portfolio of news channels last Thursday.

The channel founded by Thokozani Nkosi and Thabile Ngwato, will complement the existing local and international news channels currently available on DStv; joining the likes of CNN, BBC, Sky News, Al Jazeera, eNCA and SABC.

Newzroom Afrika will be live on DStv channel number 405 and will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and EasyView customers. The channel will be simulcast (SD/HD) and available 24/7.

In addition to the traditional DStv linear platform, Newzroom Afrika will also be available via streaming on smartphone, tablet or desktop, through DStv Now.

According to Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment, "the addition of Newzroom Afrika will increase the diversity of voices and perspectives in South Africa's news media space. Their vision and entrepreneurial outlook has the potential to grow news viewership through its commitment to consumer centric, objective analysis and a strong digital focus".

Newzroom Afrika promises a fresh take on news coverage, with credible and leading voices who will deliver the day's top stories. The talent line-up features experienced news professionals from the industry. In addition, Newzroom Afrika will provide a platform for new talent to develop both in front of and behind the camera. The company will be supported by an experienced and respected management team and editorial board.

"We are proud of how quickly Newzroom has progressed and wish them everything of the best," concluded Phahle. - MultiChoice Namibia