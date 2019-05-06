South Africa: So Where Is the Money From China? Still Coming, Says the DPE

analysis

Despite assurances by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that a R7-billion tranche of the R35-billion government guaranteed loan from the China Development Bank (CDB) to Eskom (that was due end March 2019) would be drawn on in the course of April 2019, the funds have still not been received.

However, a statement issued by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on 2 May 2019 advises that the loan from CDB is a binding agreement concluded in July 2018, and neither the loan facility nor the R7-billion draw-down that Eskom wants to access at this time, are in jeopardy.

"Officials within the South African government - National Treasury, the DPE and Eskom - are currently working through the administrative aspects, including approvals for transfer from the CDB and receipt by Eskom", says the DPE.

The DPE statement follows visits by government and DPE officials to China to reassure the CDB that Eskom would continue its capital expenditure programme. The visits are said by DPE to have been successful in unlocking access by Eskom to the CDB funds, which is now expected "within days".

The delay in drawing on the R35-billion CDB loan at the end of March 2019 resulted in a severe...