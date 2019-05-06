South Africa: Final Forecast - Counter-Factual Findings - ANC 53 Percent, DA 24 Percent, EFF 14 Percent

analysis

After its final poll on Saturday, the Institute for Race Relations has the ANC squeezing beyond the 50% mark, the DA holding the Western Cape and the ANC losing Gauteng.

The Institute for Race Relations (IRR), whose poll is run by Victory Research which is owned by former DA dynamo Ryan Coetzee and which polls globally, predicts the EFF will put 10 percentage points on its 2014 result, ending at 14% in the national election.

The think-tank says the ANC will win 53% and the DA 24% nationally which will mean that the governing party will reduce support and the DA will grow very slightly from its 2014 outcome of 22,23%. The IRR poll is a counter-factual one in that it turns up lower results for the ANC and higher outcomes for the EFF than three other polls do. Its results are based on a respondent pool of about 2,200 people, all registered voters.

The IRR poll suggests the ANC will get only 45% of votes in Wednesday's election in Gauteng - this is against the ANC's own poll of 3,200 respondents which has found that it will win a majority of between 53% and 56% in the country's economic...