Namibia: 'Expos Important for Economic Growth'

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says trade fairs and business expositions (expos) have become vital platforms for networking and economic growth promotion.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said this whilst officially opening the 2019 Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition at the town last Thursday.

According to her, the public gets to know the products on offer from different producers through trade fairs and business expos.

"Business people also have an opportunity to meet and interact with one another, thereby establishing a basis for possible future business associations," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told her audience.

She stated that the Ondangwa Town Council (OTC) should be proud of the success it has recorded in nurturing the fair over the years since its launch nine years ago.

The expo, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said, is an important aspect of business and economic growth promotion.

Trade fairs and business expos are also important platforms for the promotion of regional and continental economic integration.

"They support our efforts to improve our participation in global trade, as exhibitors come both from across our nation and beyond our borders," she noted.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thus encouraged the Namibian business community to make concerted efforts to curb the high dependence on imports, and also to help diversify the economy from a raw commodity-based one to one that is industrialised.

She also wants the nation to take advantage of its vast natural resources in order to optimise job creation and resilience to external shocks to the economy to ensure sustainable and higher economic growth.

Speaking at the same event, Oshana regional governor Elia Irimari called on the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) to rally all small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to acquire financial and material support for the growth of their businesses.

Irimari stated that Namibia needs a strong private sector which contributes to the reconstruction and growth of the economy in order to reduce high poverty, unemployment, diseases and shortages of food.

The trade fair started on Monday, and ran until Saturday under the theme 'Embracing Economic Growth through Entrepreneurship'. - Nampa