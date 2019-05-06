South Africa: Empower Youth to Grow the African Continent

Young people should be provided with information that will arm them for their future, says Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe.

"Realising the full potential of the youth is when critical information is availed to arm the youth for future battles and opportunities," said Magwanishe.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at a Youth Opportunities and Career Expo that was hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), in partnership with the Department of Communications and the Ekurhuleni Metro Municipality in Germiston on Friday.

"We are gathered here during the month when Africa is celebrating Africa Month. We are referring to the Africa whose aspirations reflect our desire for the creation of a continent of free citizens and expanded horizons, where the full potential of women and youth is realised."

Magwanishe said it is important for all countries on the continent to commit to developing an informed youth that appreciates the challenges and the agenda of the continent.

"It is only when we succeed in creating a working Africa that peace will reign. This expo should therefore be understood in the context of a programme aimed at achieving economic freedom, where all are able to realise their full potential. For any country to realise and sustain economic freedom, they must have developed an informed workforce comprising young people capable of leading a programme for continued change," said Magwanishe.

He said there is a need to change the mindset of the young people so that they are able to see opportunities in the challenges facing the continent.

The Deputy Minister added that 60% of arable land is in Africa, something that represents myriad opportunities.

"This creates unlimited opportunities for massive employment, poverty eradication, industrialisation, entrepreneurship and scholarly research. Africa needs about a million managers to effectively run the continent's economy that has a Gross Domestic Product of over R40 trillion.

"We only have 300 000 managers and we need 700 000 more managers. The youth should also be in the forefront of ensuring that Africa's economic integration does not fail," he said.

Magwanishe reiterated the importance of the collaboration between government and the private sector in growing the South African economy.