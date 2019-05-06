South Africa: Home Affairs Minister Casts His Vote

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele has joined the thousands of South Africans who are casting their special votes today.

Speaking after voting in Waterkloof Park in Tshwane, Cwele appealed to all South Africans who have not collected or applied for their IDs to do so at their nearest Home Affairs offices throughout the country.

"We are appealing to all those who have not collected their IDs to collect them so they can vote. Again, we would also like to urge those who do not have IDs to apply for their IDs so that they too can cast their votes," Cwele said.

Special votes will be cast between today and tomorrow in the build up to Election Day on Wednesday.

Cwele urged those affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to visit their nearest Home Affairs offices for assistance with their identity documentation.

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that its offices throughout the country will be operational between 08h00 and 19h00 on 6 and 7 May and between 07h00 and 21h00 on 8 May 2019 to assist voters to obtain temporary ID certificates and/or to collect their smartcard IDs.

Voters must take with them their green barcoded ID documents, a smartcard ID or a valid temporary ID certificate in order to vote. No other form of ID is accepted.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission, over 770 000 people have registered to cast their special votes. Special vote applications opened on 4 April and closed on 18 April 2019. By law, once applications for special votes have been closed, no exceptions can be made.

The IEC has urged communities not to engage in any civil unrest, protests or demonstrations, which may impact on electoral operations.

The Commission also reminded employers that the right of citizens to vote is constitutionally protected and paramount. This is especially important for workers in the mining, agriculture, retail and tourism industries.