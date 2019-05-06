South Africa: Suspects Arrested With Unlicensed Firearms in Kraaifontein

press release

Kraaifontein SAPS members attached to the Provincial Intervention Task Team, arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 20 years old for possession of unlicensed firearms on Saturday, 2019-05-04 in Kraaifontein.

The members were conducting stop and search operations at around 01:00 on Saturday morning when they searched a 20 year old male in Matshoba Street, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, and discovered an unlicensed firearm, with no serial number, in his possession.

In a separate incident at 23:25, Saturday evening the members were following up on information received from the public that firearms are kept at a residence in Madison Court, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. The police searched the flat and discovered an unlicensed firearm, with part of the serial number removed and ammunition under the pillow on the bed of a 20 year old suspect.

Both suspects were arrested and detained at Kraaifontein SAPS on possession of unlicensed firearms charges. They will appear in the Blue Downs District Court once they have been charged.