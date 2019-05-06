Zimbabwe: Mahendere, Magacha Headline UK Gospel Extravaganza This Saturday

Gospel music lovers in the United Kingdom are in for a treat as the UK Summer Gospel Festival roars into life this Saturday.

The show, headlined by the country's leading gospel outfits, energetic gospel ensemble ZimPraise, Sabastian Magacha and Minister Mahendere will be staged at the New Bingley Hall in Birmingham.

The much anticipated gospel music fiesta is organised by MFM Entertainment who are nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Event of the Year for their 2018 edition of the gospel show and promises to be an unforgettable event with the multi-award winning headline acts known to bring fireworks to the stage every time they perform.

A representative of the organisers promised music lovers an unforgettable experience full of song and dance and good times.

"The UK Summer Gospel Festival is going to be a celebration of the kingdom music and everyone will be treated to a magical experience as we have roped in seasoned performers who are renowned internationally and some promising supporting acts," Malvin Fred said.

There is a large following of gospel music lovers in the UK and with such a stellar line-up a bumper crowd is expected. All three headlining acts are no strangers to the UK music crowd, having performed there in recent times.

ZimPraise is a colourful and vibrant group comprising of interdenominational singers and instrumentalists and have toured the world with their unique sound and stage presence that always leaves audiences in awe.

Minister Michael Mahendere needs little introduction in the music circles with the ZAA UK 2018 Best International Gospel Artist winner having come through the famed family gospel group Mahendere Brothers as a precocious talent before carving out a solo career that has been immensely successful as he has spawn hit albums with his Direct Worship Group.

The much loved soulful singer has an impressive discography starting from his debut album Getting Personal with God vol.1 and is currently riding high with his latest offering Wawanirwe Nyasha.

Saba Magacha also never disappoints as he brings diversity to the line-up.

The diminutive hit maker is one of the most versatile musicians around and has collaborated with many artists and looks primed to bring the level a notch up with his trademark groovy praise songs and soulful worship.

The show will start at 17:30hrs and tickets to the show are ranging from £15 for kids, £20 for the early bird and £35 for the standard ones.