Namibia: N$870 000 Raised for Oshakati Totem Expo

A GALA dinner held two weeks ago to raise funds for this year's Oshakati totem expo raised over N$870 000.

The expo will take place from 24 May to 1 June at the Oshakati Independence Stadium.

Standard Bank Namibia contributed the highest amount of N$100 000, followed by Rani Trading with N$75 000, and Fysal Property Developers and the Oshakati Town Council with N$50 000 each.

A portrait of the late ohamba (king) Mandume yaNdemufayo of Oukwanyama was auctioned for N$15 000, and businessman Kornelius Ndjoba bought it.

Another businessman, Ndilimani Iipumbu, bought a portrait of the late omukwaniilwa (king) Nehale lyaMpingana of Ondonga for N$5 000.

International relations minister and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who officiated at the gala dinner, bought a portrait of the late omukwaniilwa Iipumbu yaShilongo of Uukwambi for N$3 500.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged Namibians to make use of culture for social justice and national development.

"It is said a nation without culture is like a tree without leaves," she stated, before urging individuals and businesses to continue supporting the expo to help preserve the culture.

The Oshakati Town Council has hosted the totem expo since 2012. It involves commercial activities and a parade of 15 floats showcasing the totems of participating groups' respective regions along Oshakati's main road. - Nampa