South Africa: Attempted Cash-in-Transit Heist Pair Arrested

press release

Two suspects from Thabong have been arrested following an attempted cash in transit heist which took place in Virginia on Sunday.

G4S Security guards were reportedly collecting money at a local chain store in Virginia when they were allegedly accosted by 3 (three) armed suspects who randomly opened fire. The guards retaliated and two of the suspects and a female staff member at the store were wounded during the skirmish.

The suspects fled the scene empty handed and The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigations swiftly traced them to a hospital in Welkom where they were apprehended. One suspect is still at large while the two remain in hospital under police guard. They are to face charges of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as attempted murder, when they appear in the Virginia Regional Court on Tuesday.