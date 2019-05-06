Namibia: Late Submissions Bog Down Auditor General's Office

THE work of the Office of the Auditor General is being hampered by late or non-submissions of financial statements by government offices, regional councils, municipalities, as well as town and village councils.

This was said by finance minister Calle Schlettwein in parliament last week while motivating the budget for that office.

Another challenge is the non-implementation of recommendations issued by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). The minister stated that the office will only be able to finalise 105 audit reports as a result of limited funds, of which 85% is set aside for personnel expenditure in the 2019/20 financial year.

"These include 40 government audit reports, 54 regional and local authority and statutory body audit reports, as well as 11 specialised audit reports," Schlettwein noted.

The auditor general's office will continue to conduct its audits in line with international standards, while striving to improve the quality of its processes.

Schlettwein added: "The OAG will continue to capacitate its staff to ensure that they acquire the technical skills for information systems and key performance indicator audits as these new types of audits have been introduced.

"The quality assurance, research and development and training divisions will continue to ensure that quality and factual reports are produced at all times. The research and development division keeps the office abreast of international standards and the latest developments in auditing."

With a N$109,3 million budget set aside for the review period, the office will conduct three main programmes, which are public expenditure oversight, independence and legal framework, and policy coordination and support services.

The public expenditure oversight programme, which encompasses components such as cash-based financial audits, accrual-based financial audits and environmental audits, was allocated roughly N$70,8 million.

Meanwhile, N$2,3 million is needed for the independence and legal framework programme, which is working towards strengthening public sector auditing through an autonomous legal framework, and enhancing financial and operational independence.

"To ensure transparency, accountability and good governance, the powers and duties of the auditor general need to be strengthened through an enabling legal framework," the minister said.

Schlettwein added that approximately N$36,2 million is required for the 'policy coordination and support services' programme.

This programme is aimed at assisting the auditor general with overall administration to facilitate the operations of his office, and assist the audit sections of the office with logistical and technical support.

"I cannot overemphasise the fact that we need an effective and well-resourced Office of the Auditor General. The promotion of accountability and transparency in our country requires a well-resourced supreme audit institution," the minister said.

