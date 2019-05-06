South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Serious Crimes in Elsies River and Manenberg

press release

Enhanced police visibility and vigilance by members deployed in the Nyanga Cluster continue to deliver positive results.

Three suspects were arrested on Saturday(2019-05-04) in Elsies River and Manenberg for dealing in drugs, illegal possession of police uniform and illegal possession of firearms, prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

A 32 year old suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon in possession of two 9mm pistols, three magazines and 43 x 9mm rounds. The members were on patrol in Yusuff Daddo Street in Tambo Village when they noticed the suspicious man who started running when he saw the police approaching. The members followed him and found him in possession of the mentioned firearms. The suspect was arrested and detained in Manenberg.

Meanwhile members of the Major Offence Reaction Team (MORT) who were busy with crime prevention duties in Elsies River arrested two suspects, one in possession of 370 mandrax tablets as well as 13 dagga cigarettes and the second one, possibly a gang member was arrested for wearing police uniform.

Once charged the three suspects aged 23, 25 and 32 will appear in the Athlone and Bishop Lavis Magistrate Courts for the illegal possession of firearm, prohibited firearms and ammunition, dealing in drugs and illegal possession of police uniform.