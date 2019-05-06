South Africa: Prophecy or Political Party? the ATM, a Church, Jacob Zuma & a 50-Year History

analysis

The African Transformation Movement has been rocked by claims that former president Jacob Zuma's faction of the ANC had a hand in its formation, although Chief Apostle Caesar Nongqunga, who is said to have come up with this idea, denies it. One thing is certain - Zuma's history with the church goes back a full half-century.

There is nothing fancy about the precious book the head of the Twelve Apostles of Christ church held open on his lap. It comprises of a 100 or so colour-printed A4 pages typed out in a garish font that resembles handwriting. It's bound with a plastic ring-binder and has see-through plastic sleeves on the outside.

Yet Chief Apostle Caesar Nongqunga held it carefully, and rationed access to its pages. "It's classified," he winked during an interview at his home in the rural Eastern Cape. The book is a copy of the diary of Chief Apostle Ndlovu, who headed the church in the Seventies.

In 1971, he wrote of a plan to unify the ANC, the PAC, and the Inkhatha Cultural Liberation movement, with Jacob Zuma representing the ANC in these talks. Failing this, he wrote that all African Independent Churches should be unified to...