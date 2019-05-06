South Africa: 20-Years Imprisonment for Rape - Victoria West

press release

The South African Police Service welcomes the rape sentencing that was handed down to 30-year-old man in the De Aar Regional Court on 30 April 2019. Loekie Devero Stevens was sentenced to 20-years imprisonment for the rape of a 37-year-old mentally handicapped female. The incident happened on 28 October 2016 in Victoria West.

"The Cluster Commander of De Aar SAPS, Brig Nomana Adonis lauds D/Sgt Ilse Fan from the De Aar Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for a brilliant job done. It is with pride that we see our members working extremely hard to remove criminals from our streets.'