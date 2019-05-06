6 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Weapons and Explosive Belts Seized in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces seized quantities of weapons and explosive belts in Khartoum.

Maj. Col. Jido Abdul-Rahman told SUNA that information reported to RSF that weapons , ammunitions and explosives were stored inside a building at Al-Tayef area in Khartoum.

He said a force from RSF moved immediately after receiving the information and stormed the house and found sniper rifles, automatic guns , explosive belts , pistols, thuraya phones, advanced means of communication and remote controlled improvised explosive devices.

Maj. Col,. Jido affirmed that RSF will remain vigilant for people's safety and security, stressing necessity of cooperation between the regular forces and the citizens as security, he elaborated is responsibility of all.

