South Africa: Robbery Accused Sentenced to 20 Years

press release

Police in Chatsworth have ensured that hardened criminal Thembani Hle Ntaka (28) has been placed in a correctional facility away from society. On 24 April 2019, Durban Regional Court found Ntaka guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was then sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

On 21 October 2016, Ntaka accosted the victim in Welbedacht East where firearms were produced. He forced the victim out of his vehicle, robbed him of his cellphones and sped off in his Toyota Corolla. A case of robbery was opened at the Chatsworth police station. The accused was arrested a week later and was taken to court where he was granted bail. He evaded court appearances which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest. He was rearrested, denied bail and kept in custody throughout the court proceedings.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.