South Africa: Springbok Women's Sevens Ready to Be Tested

Cape Town — The Springbok Women's Sevens team will face a number of challenges when they lace up of the Centrale Sevens at Stade de la Peupleraie in Paris on Wednesday.

Not only will they have to hit the ground running in the tournament if they want to finish top, they also need for their new combinations to click early to get their momentum going.

And, added Springbok Women's Sevens' co-captain for the tournament, Christelene Steinhobel , they will need to respond to each of the playing styles of their respective opponents when they face the Ukraine, Tunisia, Georgia and an invitational team, Ocean's 7, on Wednesday.

"We prepared well in Stellenbosch, which gives us some confidence," said Steinhobel.

"We had a number of new players with us in camp and worked hard on set pieces, focusing on all the individual roles within the system. It is important for all of us to understand and execute our roles in the scrums and line-outs."

According to Steinhobel, who played for the team in last year's Commonwealth Games and Rugby Sevens World Cup, attack and defence will also be key elements.

"We spent time on both, especially on defence, where the new players had to understand the system and how we execute," she said.

"Everything fell into place nicely and we are pretty happy and confident in the work we done back home.

"We are playing a variety of teams. Each of them will bring something different, which we will have to adapt to. In the end, our success will be determined by how we execute our plans."

Springbok Women's Sevens coach Paul Delport decided not to include regular captain, Zintle Mpupha, in the match day squad for the tournament.

Mpupha has a mild knee strain and Delport opted to rest her in Paris and to rather play her in Nancy, in the second tournament on tour. As a result, Delport named Steinhobel and Mathrin Simmers co-captains for the tournament in the French capital.

"They are both very experienced players and will provide the needed leadership and cool heads when needed," Delport said.

"The last time we played in a tournament outside the country was in November last year in Dubai, so this will be an exciting time for us. Our opponents will come with different strengths, which will test us. This trip is about developing as a squad and learning, so as long as we show the progress expected, I will be happy."

Three players, Snazo Mcatshulwa, Catha Jacobs and Kelly van der Berg, will represent the team in an international tournament for the first time.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team is:

1. Rights Mkhari

2. Christelene Steinhobel (co-captain)

3. Buhle Sonomzi

4. Snazo Mcatshulwa*

5. Sizophila Solontsi

6. Catha Jacobs*

7. Zinhle Ndawonde

8. Mathrin Simmers (co-captain)

9. Zenay Jordaan

10. Nadine Roos

11. Eloise Webb

12. Kelly van der Berg*

13. Snenhlanhla Shozi

* on debut

Source: Sport24