Kenya: Shalom Hospital On the Spot Yet Again After Death of Minor

Nairobi — Shalom hospital in Machakos is in the limelight once again, following the death of a 7-month-old baby after he allegedly received a wrong medication.

Baby Ethan Muendo died some two hours after a nurse at the hospital administered an injection meant to relief pain after he suffered minor burns from hot water.

But the baby developed breathing complications some 2 hours later according to his parents and died.

"Since the burn were not serious, we decided to take him to Shalom hospital on Sunday morning. He was given an injection to relief pain and we were told to wait for about twenty minutes. The nurse then washed and dressed the wound. We went home but the child started being weak," narrated a grief-stricken Juliana Mutheu, the baby's mother.

Already the nurse has been arrested to assist in the ongoing investigations meant to establish what transpired.

The body of the boy was taken to Montezuma Monalisa funeral home in Machakos County.

The hospital is yet to respond to the allegations while journalists have been denied access to its facilities.

The hospital is still being probed after a viral video showing a woman delivering a baby on the floor.