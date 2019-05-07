Tanzania: Ray C Shocks Her Fans With Suicidal Post

Tanzanian songbird Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C, has shocked her fans by posting a suicidal post on her Instagram stories.

It seems Ray C has silently been battling with depression which has now left her with suicidal thoughts.

According to the Bongo singer she has now reached a point where she feels like taking her own life.

"Huu mwaka najiskia kujiua hivi. Na mawazo sana (I feel like taking my own life this year. I've been thinking a lot)," read the insta story post.

ATTEMPTED SUICIDE

Ray C has further said she has been going through a lot in the past few months, although she fell short of revealing exactly what is troubling her.

In 2017, the Bongo Flava star was sent back to a rehabilitation center in Dar es Salaam after an attempted suicide.

This was after retired Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and several well-wishers intervened and sent her to rehab in 2012.

This is not the first time Ray C is talking about committing suicide. After she left the rehab, she confessed in an interview that she was suicidal.