Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Misses Out as Worlds Marathon Team is Named

Defending champion Geoffrey Kirui and two times champion Edna Kiplagat will lead Kenya's marathon team for the World Athletics Championships due September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Missing in action are London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei and Berlin Marathon Gladys Cherono, who many expected to make the women's team especially after the 2018 London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot withdrew.

Besides Kiplagat who won the title in 2011 and 2013 before settling for silver in 2017 London, the women's team has Dubai Marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich.

The men's team has Amos Kipruto who finished second in Berlin Marathon last year and the 2018 Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata.

While naming the team on Monday, Athletics Kenya senior vice president, Paul Mutwii, said the team will start training in July in Kaptagat under coaches Joseph Cheromei and Richard Kimetto.

"We picked the team on availability after many of our top athletes decided not to honour the invite, " said Mutwii.

TEAM

Men

Geoffrey Kirui, Paul Lonyangata, Laban Korir, Amos Kipruto, Ernest Ngeno.

Women

Edna Kiplagat, Visiline Jepkesho, Sally Kipyego, Ruth Chepng'etich.