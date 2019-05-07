Kenya: Chege Claims Crown Paints Golf Series

Handicap 19 golfer Dominic Maina Chege over the weekend beat a big field of 181 golfers at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course to claim the overall prize in the second leg of the 2019 Crown Paints golf series.

Enroute to his victory, Chege beat Luke Wanjohi on countback having made eight pars against Wanjohi's five pars for 41 points made up of 22 and 19 points.

Wanjohi, who had posted 23 and 18, was eventually awarded the men's first prize. Kimani Guchu finished second in the men's category with 40 points, while in the ladies section, Agnes Kuria carded 35 points for a narrow one point victory against S.M. Patel.

Leading the big number of guests was Tom Simba, who carded 37 points to win by one point from Joseph Kamiri. The two nines went to P. Wainaina on 22 and Karoki Munge with 21 points.

Julius Kibe and Edah Wangui won the longest drive contest and A. Maina was the winner of the nearest to pin prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Crown Paints Business Development manager Morris Maina said, "We are proud to be associated with Thika Sports Club which is in the heart of Central Region where we command 75 percent of the premium market.

Over the last 10 years, Crown Paints has been at the fore front in promoting golf as a sport in the region at various club levels. Sport plays an integral role in moulding people's career growth and it has been a key pillar in uniting the company with customers across the board to be able to understand better ways of either improving services or understanding customer's needs," he said.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the Yellow Team which draws its players from Vet Lab Sports Club, Sigona, Railway and the Rift Valley posted a three rounds total of 19 points to win the A division title in the 2019 Eileen Belcher trophy golf tournament.

Made up of players like Agnes Nyakio, Mercy Nyanchama, Esther Chumo, Carol Wangare, Noni Muhire, R.Patel, Frankie Gichuru and Liz Mbuthia, the Yellow picked up six points each in the first and second round, as well as seven points in the closing round on Sunday to beat both the Red and Blue teams by six points.

The Red team with players from hosts Royal, Golf Park, and Central region claimed both the B and C division titles.

In the B division, Red posted 14 points to beat Blue by one point, while in the C division, Red collected a massive 20 points to win by six points from Blue on 14, while the Yellow team scored 12 points with Green coming last with only two points.

Green also did poorly in the top division where they only collected three points. The tournament, which was marking its 81st year, was sponsored by Unilever.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Karen Country Club; Friday; Oracle Golf Day; Overall Winner Vincent Wang'ombe 42 Pts,, 2nd D. Mureithi 41, 3rd Victor Odada 40, Nines; John Mutua 22, Adam Nyaga 21, Staff winner- Steve Lubia, 40, Chris Mukua 31. Saturday; May Mug sponsored by Kenya Orient Insurance and Alpha Asset Managers; Gross Winner- Ali Mohamed 75, (A) Peter Waweru 67, Gero Buttaci 68, Nines: Chris Pasha 34, William Mayiani 34.5. (B) Ken Ombati 72, J.S. Bamrah 72, Nines; Andrew Ndolo 36, Ian Middleton 31.5 nett. (C) John Wairumbi 40 pts, Nelson Ndegwa 37, Nines; David Njuguna 18, Mike Njeru 18. Senior winner Ndungu Gathinji 41, Junior- Arman Sheikh 35. Staff- Muema Muindi 75, Guest- Pius Angasa 36. Ladies Medal No.6 Silver-Betty Gacheru 73, Jacintah Wambugu 74, Jane Lyoba 75. Bronze- Anne Mahinda 72, Sharon Nakoye 73, Grace Mayiani 77. Gross- Wanjira Kireri 88.

At Ruiru; Monthly Mug; Men winner Jacob Theuri 67nett, Jessy Ndegwa 69, Keneth Kimathi 70. Lady winner Jane Kamere 73nett, Jane Mwaura 73, Catherine Wambui 75, Nines; Samuel Mokaya 33, David Kabera 31, Guest winner Maria Muthee 73nett.

At Nyeri Golf Club; KCB Chairman's Cup; Overall winner- Fr Herman Kiboi 39 pts, Men winner- Patrick Mbuthia 37, cb Ceaser Thinwa, Gerald Gakima 37, Lady winner- Jennifer Kariuki 36, cb Pauline Maina 36, sponsor- Agnes Nyambura 31, Nines; Joshua Mwangi 22, Zachary Wambugu 23.

At Sigona: Monthly Mug: Rajiv Shah 66Nett, Solomon Kanja 67, Jolly Esmail 67Nett; Nines; J Ongubo 32.5, B P Shah 33 Nett.