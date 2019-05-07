Kenyan Sprinters Ready for World Relays Championships

The inclusion of the women's 4x400m team at the World Relays Championships has excited Team Kenya camp ahead of Wednesday's departure for the global event planned for this weekend in Yokohama, Japan.

Head coach Stephen Mwaniki disclosed that it will be a golden opportunity to have the women's 4x400m team perform well and qualify for the World Championships due from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Mwaniki said it unfortunate that the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) failed to include the men's 4x400m team, despite having attained the qualifying mark when winning the African title last year in Asaba, Nigeria clocking 3:00.92.

IAAF failed to ratify the time because the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba wasn't certified.

The women's 4x400m team has Nthenya Musyoki, Maureen Thomas, Neviah Michira, Everngeline Makena and Veronica Mutua.

"Nevertheless, we are ready for the championships," said Mwaniki, adding that they have been working on baton and the starts.

"We must have good starters and our exchange must be smooth and within the designated areas. We have gone through the past events just to review our performances," said Mwaniki.

Mwaniki said he will be keen to see how the 4x400m mixed relay team will perform in the event that will be making its debut at the World Relays.

"We must reach the final of this event and then decide on the colour of the medal we want," said Mwaniki.

Aaron Koech and National 400m women's champion Maximilla Imali, Hellen Syombua, Maureen Thomas, Alphas Kishoyian and Jared Momanyi form the 4x400m mixed Relay team.

Koech said they determined to perform well and qualify for the World Championships in Doha.

"We are determined to carry the spirit from Asaba last year to Yokohama," said Koech, who also captained Team Kenya for the Africa Championships in Asaba, where the country claimed the overall title with 19 medals; 11 gold, six silver and two bronze.

"I am glad and I thank God that we have no injuries. The coaches have handled key areas in speed work, baton handling and starts, hence we are good to go," said Koech.

"It's exciting and encouraging to have the women's 4x400m team on board."