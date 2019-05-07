Kenya: Ulinzi Gun Down Nzoia, KCB Tower Over Mt Kenya

After losing two matches in a row, Ulinzi Stars finally found their target when they defeated Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in an evenly contested midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Monday.

The soldiers lost to champions Gor Mahia 2-1 and went on to lose 1-0 to Bandari last week.

Their hard laboured victory means the soldiers have grabbed six points from Nzoia after having beaten them 2- 0 in the first leg at Kanduyi stadium. At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Kenya Commercial Bank saw off Mount Kenya United 2-0 in another league encounter.

"In the last two matches we have squandered dozen scoring chances and I am happy today we have rectified the mistakes and collected maximum points. This victory is a morale booster ahead of our next match against Posta Rangers at home next week," said Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

Nzoia coach Godfrey Oduor conceded defeat and promised to improve in his next match.

"The defeat means we go back on the drawing board and craft a winning style against our hard opponents Kakamega Homeboyz," said coach Oduor.

After 10 minutes, the soldiers should have opened their scoring account, but Bernard Ongoma, who was the man-of-the match, saw his glancing header sail over the cross bar.

On the opposite side Nzoia speedy striker Hansol Ochieng entered the soldiers' danger zone, but his well taken shot was blocked by goalkeeper James Saruni.

At half hour mark, Ulizni continued with their tale of missed chances when Ezekiel Okare missing yet another header inside the danger zone.

Ulinzi suffered a setback when defender Brian Birgen was injured in an aerial tussle for the ball, forcing coach Nyangweso to replace him with George Omondi.

Nyangweso also recalled John Njuguna and the injured Omar Mbongi, replacing them with Oscar Wamalwa and Harun Mwale.

On the opposite side, coach Oduor made three substitutions, introducing Austin Ochieng', Robert Arrot and James Kibande with Hansol Ochieng', Collins Wakhungu and Steve Etyang taking up their places.

With less than 10 minutes before centre referee Davies Omweno ended the match, Ulinzi continued with their series of attacks from the wings with strikers Churchill Muloma, Enosh Ochieng and Elvis Nandwa raiding their opponents defence.

In the 82nd minute, Nandwa raced with the ball on the right wing and eluded his markers and released a well weighted cross, which was firmly headed home past goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi by Bernard Ongoma, his second goal of the season.