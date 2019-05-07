Kenya: Laikipia, Nyandarua Win Inter-County Golf Challenge

The combined team of Laikipia and Nyandarua counties posted a total of 89 points to claim the third edition of the Inter-County golf Challenge at the magnificent Thika Greens Golf course at the weekend.

Popularly known as the "Happy Valley", the Laikipia and Nyandarua team captained by Maina Ruga, beat Nakuru by four points, while finishing third with 77 points was Machakos Golf Club, which represented the two other counties of Ukambani namely Kitui and Makueni .

In fourth place was Kiambu popularly known as Kabeteshire, which managed only 61 points in the event that attracted 27 teams. In the individual category, Kiambu's Lewis Kimotho playing off handicap 19, posted 21 points in the first nine and 22 at the back nine for 43 points to take the overall title.

Machakos Golf Club's Jackson Maalu was the men winner with 42 points, made up of 19 and 23 points, with J.K. Githunguri taking the second prize with 41 points, finishing two points better than Fr Munyeki.

The ladies top prize went to Judy Nyambura with 38 points and Eunice Kinungi was second with 34 points.

Golf Park's Tony Kwalanda was the guest winner with 38 points, one better than Kirinyaga County Senator Charles Kibiru, who was second in the category with 37 points.

The best four ball during the event was that of Tony Kwalanda, Patrick Karanja, Ndiga Kithae and Njuguna Ndungu with a combined score of 134 points.

The next round of the Inter County challenge will take place on May 18 and will bring teams from the Sunset Golfing Society to be led by the Sunset captain Sylvester Odhiambo, the Sweet Banana(Kisii) captained by Kepha Bosire and the North Rift team to be captained by James Mbuthia.

The other team will be the Mulembe group which will be led by Fred Ikana.