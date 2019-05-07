Kenya: New Basketball League Leaders Ulinzi on Two-Month Break

Ulinzi Warriors shot to the top of the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League with two convincing victories in Nairobi at the weekend, but will stay out of action for two months.

Ulinzi, who last won the league title in 2015, garnered maximum four points in their two last outings at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The two victories saw Ulinzi Warriors move to the top of the 12-team table standings with 21 points. The Eastleigh-based soldiers rocked newly promoted Eldonets 65-44 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ulinzi Warriors, who lost to Kenya Ports Authority in last year's best-of-five series play-offs final, completed their 11 outings with a resounding 64-39 victory over Kisumu-based Lakeside.

Ulinzi Warriors head the standings with 21 points. They have won 10 matches and lost one, 65-55 to rivals Thunder.

Thunder defeated Lakeside 57-42 on Saturday to increase their points tally 19 with one match in hand against USIU-A Tigers on May 18.

A win against Tigers will see Thunder finishing the first leg on top of the table.

The discrepancy in number of matches played can be explained by the chaotic manner the federation arranges fixtures and the frequency of teams failing to honour away fixtures over financial challenges leading to postponements.

Ulinzi Warriors coach William Balozi said: "We will still embark on vigorous training even though we shall stay for a long period without playing."

Men's champions KPA have only played six matches following their 60-43 crushing for Umoja on Saturday and 51-48 win over KCA-University on Sunday.