Kenya Names Squads for African Games Qualifiers

Former US-based star forward Silalei Shani has been recalled to the Kenya women's basketball team that is currently in training for the African Games qualifiers set for next month in Kampala, Uganda.

Head coach Ronnie Owino also named two-foreign based players in the provisional women team that have been undergoing rigorous training at the Nyayo National Stadium.

According to Owino, Kenya at the moment lacks in height of quality players thus the need to draft in Shani who has been briefly out of action.

US-based Felmas Adhiambo and Seychelles-based Vilma Achieng complete the 20-strong provisional women's" team.

Four foreign-based men players have also been drafted into the men's team which will be coached by United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) head coach Cliff Owuor.

They are US-based Ronnie Gundo and Bush Wamukota, Sweden-based Taylor Okari and Australia-based Desmond Owili.

According to Owino, the team will be whittled down to 12 players ahead of the qualifiers that will feature all the Zone Five nations, namely Egypt, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. Only one qualification slot is available for the men and women's competition.

SQUAD

Women: Seline Okumu (KPA), Bettie Kananu (Equity), Hilda Indasi (KPA), Samba Mjomba(Equity), Belinda Okoth (Equity), Sandra Ekisaba (Eagle Wings), Edna Kola (Strathmore), Jemima Night (USIU), Silalei Shani (unattached), Becky Nkatha (KPA), Annerose Mandela (Equity), Mellisa Akinyi (Equity), Maureen Bosibori (Zetech), Debra Obunga (KPA), Grace Wanjiku(KPA), Joy Nekesa (Strathmore), Clara Chepngetich (Strathmore), Caroline Njeri (African Nazarene), Beryl Milungu(KPA), Deedee Were (Storms)

Men: Griffin Ligare (captain, Thunder), James Mwangi- Assistant captain(Ulinzi), Joseph Khaemba (Ulinzi), Ariel Okal (Dhofar), Ariel Ortega (UoN), Bobby Onyango (Equity), Valentine Nyakina (KPA), Daniel Lubutse (StanChart), Bramwel Muchina (KU), Victor Ochieng (Equity), Zaddock Odhiambo (Emyba), Victor Odendo (KPA), Faheem Juma (Thunder),Fidel Okoth (Strathmore Blades),Ken Wachira (KPA),Moses Wanjara (Equity),Paul Ekiru(KPA),Vincet Juma (Ulinzi), Pharez Adagala (UoN)