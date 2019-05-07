Zimbabwe: First Lady Appointed Health Ambassador

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has vowed to continue working hard to ensure that there is affordable and quality health care for everyone in the country.

She said this while accepting the new role as a Health and Child Care Ambassador accorded to her by the Health and Child Care Ministry yesterday.

The First Lady was previously an Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health.

She was accorded her new role at an event where she also launched the "Nursing Now Zimbabwe Project" aimed at recognising nursing and midwifery's role towards achieving universal access to health.

"It is not an easy task but fortunately it is within my nature that when I focus on a task, I make sure that it is done. A very special thanks to the Ministry of Health and Child Care for recognising the works that I am doing in the communities which I believe persuaded them to appoint me Ambassador for Health and Child Care," she said.

"Initially I was appointed Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health but having realised that my works are not limited to maternal issues only, the ministry decided to appoint me to this new role.

"I make this solemn pledge today that I will work even harder to ensure there is affordable, accessible, and quality health care services for all."

The First Lady said nurses and midwives contributed significantly to the reduction of maternal and neo-natal morbidity and mortality.

"Today we celebrate nursing and midwifery's contributions towards achieving health for all and universal health coverage in Zimbabwe. The nursing services take eclectic models of care that are conceptualised within the context of primary health care," she said.

"Analysis conducted in Zimbabwe in 2016 on the work of nurses and midwives shows that they have made major contributions in a number of key areas within the national health care services.

"Nurses and midwives represent half of the professional health workforce. They play a critical role not only in delivering healthcare to people around the world but also in transforming health policies and promoting health in communities."

The First Lady said nurses and midwives were often undervalued and under-resourced.

"The Nursing Now Project is a global programme aimed at raising the status and profile of nursing worldwide. It seeks to empower and enable nurses to take up their place at the heart of efforts to tackle 21st century health challenges," she said.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said they accorded the First Lady the new role to honour the work she is doing.

"Amai has been championing and leading programmes that are to do with health across the country including the underprivileged.

"We have seen the First Lady and her mobile clinic in all corners of Zimbabwe. Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she has supported the ministry."

World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative Dr Alex Gasasira congratulated the First Lady.

"On behalf of WHO director-general, regional director, the United Nations family in Zimbabwe, we would like to congratulate the First Lady for her recognition," he said.