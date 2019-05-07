South Sudan: Wildfire Kills 50 People

More than 50 people have died and dozens injured in a wildfire in South Sudan's Lol State, in the north of the country.

The incident happened at Korok village on Sunday night as people slept.

Eye radio in Juba reported that strong winds spread the fire rapidly.

"Everyone was in bed as the fire burned down the huts," the radio quoted a resident Mr. Garang Mawien saying.

The eye witness said majority of the victims who sustained injuries were children and the elderly.

They suffered first degree burns and were rushed to hospital in Aweil.

Farms and livestock were also destroyed, forcing residents to flee the area.

The fire had not been contained by Monday morning and Lol State authorities have not commented on the incident.