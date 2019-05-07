6 May 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Africa: Davido Endorses Malema for Presidency

Photo: davidoofficial/Instagram
Davido's Instragam post about Julius Malema.
By Lemuel Chekai

Nigerian music superstar Davido, born David Adeleke has wished the youthful South African presidential candidate and Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema the best of luck ahead of South African general elections set for 8 May.

In his message, posted on Instagram yesterday, the 26-year-old crooner captioned Malema's picture mobilising South Africans to vote for the vibrant Malema.

"Good luck On the 8th of May Sir !! WE ALL KNOW YOU WILL MAKE A GREAT LEADER !! TO MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN SOUTH AFRICA, BE SAFE AS YOU GO OUT AND MAKE YOUR CHOICE " wrote Davido in his message before mobilising people with #VoteEFF #MALEMA

The "If" hitmaker was in the country last week where he delivered a sterling performance to thousands of music lover who attended King 98's debut album launch at Wingate Golf Club.

South African hip-hop sensation, Nasty C also graced the launch.

