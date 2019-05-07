Nigeria: Wafu Cup - Super Falcons Coach Names 20 Players for Tourney

The head coach of the Nigeria Women's Team, the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby, has announced 20 players for the WAFU Women's Cup Tournament billed for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from May 8 to 18.

Topping the list of invitees are former team captain, Evelyn Nwabuoku, and midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo.

Nigeria, who finished in third place at the last edition of the competition in 2018, will play in Group B, alongside Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali. Host nation Cote d'Ivoire will tackle Senegal, Togo and Ghana in Group A.

Officials confirmed to thenff.com on Monday that the Super Falcons delegation will fly out of Nigeria on Tuesday aboard an Air Ivoire flight, to arrive Abidjan in the afternoon.

Mr Dennerby stated last week that the WAFU Women's Cup Tournament is important for the home -based professionals.

He said it will determine those he will include in his list for the final training camp at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria ahead of the 8th FIFA Women's World Cup finals taking place 7th June - 7th July in France.

The Falcons will take on the Senior Women National Team of Burkina Faso in their first match of the WAFU Cup Tournament on Thursday, May 9, before tackling their counterparts from Niger Republic on Saturday, May 11.

Their last match of the group phase, against Mali, comes up on Tuesday, May 14..

Full list:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Alaba Jonathan

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Chidinma Okeke; Mary Ologbosere; Mariam Ibrahim; Evelyn Nwabuoku

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Cynthia Aku; Adebisi Saheed; Peace Efih

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu; Alice Ogebe; Chioma Wogu; Esther Sunday; Rafiat Sule; Joy Bokiri; Rita Okoro.