Tanzania: Thousands Turn Up On Streets to Watch Mengi's Body Procession

Dar es Salaam — Five days after founder and executive chairman of the IPP Group of companies Reginald Mengi died, his body finally arrived in Dar es Salaam to an emotional reception at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Terminal 1.

The moment of truth dawned on the relatives and friends who had come to receive the body after his widow Jacqueline Mengi and other family members ushered out the casket bearing the remains of a man that many fondly referred to as Chairman.

But more drama would unfold during the procession.

Thousands of Dar residents braved the heavy downpour as they lined up the streets to have a glimpse of the deceased's procession.

At some point the procession came to a near standstill with some residents attempting to touch the vehicle that was carrying the casket.

Some laid pieces of cloths (kanga) on the road, a sign of respect to the fallen business magnate who passed on in Dubai on Thursday May 2, 2019.

According to family spokesperson, the body will be preserved at Lugalo Hospital tonight, and tomorrow May 7, will be taken to Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam where the public will pay their final respects.

On Wednesday, on May 8, the deceased's remains will be transported to Machame in Moshi District, his ancestral home.

Burial according to an earlier communication by family spokes person Michael Ngalo is set to take place on Thursday.

Mengi who played a pivotal role in transforming the country's media industry, among his other contributions, died on Thursday, May 2 in Dubai where he was receiving treatment.

Following his death, Tanzanians led by President John Magufuli and other prominent people in the country have sent condolence messages to the bereaved family of the business mogul, describing his demise as a huge lose to the country.